LEAHY Nancy The family of the late Nancy Leahy would like to convey their thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of the RNLI, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Mountain Rescue received following the sad loss of a beloved mother.
Thanks especially to Paula Clayton and Lisa Bell her kind and compassionate carers who made staying at home possible and to Reader Ian Grange for his words of comfort at this sad time.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for their efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019