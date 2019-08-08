|
|
|
Leahy nee Senior
Nancy On 30th July 2019, at her home
in Roberttown, formerly of
Upper Hopton, aged 87 years, Nancy, beloved wife of the late Derrick, loving mum of Derrick, Ruth, Rachel and Ellen.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium, Kettlethorpe on
Wednesday 14th August 2019
at 11.40am. Friends and family please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the
benefit of the RNLI.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019