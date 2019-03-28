|
HEY Nancy The family of the late Nancy Hey convey their heartfelt thanks to the many relatives, friends, neighbours, former business associates and the congregation of Mirfield Team Parish for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, the donations for church funds received at this sad time.
Sincere thanks to the staff of Bridge House for their care and attention, to Rev Hugh Baker & Venerable Malcom Squires for their comforting words at the funeral service and Flowers @180 for the beautiful floral tributes.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
