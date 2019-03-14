Home

George Brooke Ltd (Mirfield)
14a St. Paul's Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 8AX
01924 454476
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30
St Mary's Church
Mirfield
Nancy Hey Notice
HEY Nee Holden
'Nancy' On 2nd March 2019,
whilst in the safe care of
Bridge House Care Home,
Brighouse, of Mirfield,
aged 82 years,
Kathleen Nancy Hey,
much loved wife of the late Ken,
loving mum of
Sally, Janet and Catherine,
much loved mother in law of
David, Philip and Mark,
proud grandma of
Emma, Sophie, Isaac, Jacob,
Olivia, Harvey, Sam and Emily
and a dear sister.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Mirfield on
Monday 25th March 2019 at 10:30am, followed by a gathering at Healds Hall Hotel to
celebrate Nancy's life.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet at the church,
flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Room of Repose,
14a St Paul's Road, Mirfield.
Please wear a touch of
colour in memory of Nancy.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
