CODMAN Nancy Veronica The family of the late
Nancy Codman would like to
convey their thanks to all relatives,
friends, neighbours and congregation of Thornhill Parish Church for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and generous donations for the benefit of The Forget Me Not Hospice received following their sad loss.
Sincere thanks to the staff of
Batley Hall NH and The Mountain
and Albion Mount Surgeries for
their attention and care,
also to Rev N F Webb for her
visit and thoughtful comfort
at this most sad time.
Finally, to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring
and most efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019
