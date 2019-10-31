|
|
|
CODMAN Nee SWORD
NANCY VERONICA Nancy died on 27th October 2019, peacefully, after so recently losing her beloved husband Ronnie.
She was the much loved mum of Susan, Karen, Yvonne,
Ronnie and Jonathan,
a very dear mother in law, precious grandma
and great-grandma, loving sister, sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
St Michael and All Angels Parish Church, Thornhill, on
Friday 15th November 2019,
at 12 noon, followed by committal at Wakefield Crematorium at 1pm.
Friends and family please accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed on the collection plate in church or sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors
for the benefit of the
Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 31, 2019