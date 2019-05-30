Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:30
The Salvation Army
Batley
View Map
Committal
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
13:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Hellewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Hellewell

Notice Condolences

Myrtle Hellewell Notice
HELLEWELL Myrtle Passed away on the
23rd May 2019,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved mam, grandma
and great-grandma
who will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 17th June 2019 at
The Salvation Army, Batley,
at 11.30 am, followed by committal at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 1.00 pm.
No flowers by family request,
but donations may be made in memory of Myrtle to
The Salvation Army
(Zambian Officers),
where there will be plate provided for this purpose at the service. Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike,
Tel;- 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.