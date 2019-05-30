|
|
|
HELLEWELL Myrtle Passed away on the
23rd May 2019,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved mam, grandma
and great-grandma
who will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 17th June 2019 at
The Salvation Army, Batley,
at 11.30 am, followed by committal at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 1.00 pm.
No flowers by family request,
but donations may be made in memory of Myrtle to
The Salvation Army
(Zambian Officers),
where there will be plate provided for this purpose at the service. Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike,
Tel;- 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on May 30, 2019
Read More