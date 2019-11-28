|
Fox nee Dudding
Monica On 21st November 2019, peacefully at Fieldhead Park Nursing Home, aged 91 years, Monica,
dear wife of the late Tommy,
loving mum of Christopher,
respected mother in law of Jacinta, cherished grandma of Damien and Nina and sister of the late Winn, Shirley and Barbara.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 2pm. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Monica may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors, George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Martin House Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019