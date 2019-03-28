|
|
|
Smith Molly
(formerly Field) Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 12th March 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Dennis
Loving Mother to Nigel
and Andrew
A much loved Mother-in-law, Grandma & Great Grandma.
Molly will be very sadly missed.
Service to be held at
Scarborough Crematorium
on Wednesday 3rd April
at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please and
Donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Enquiries to
Unsworth Funeral Service
01723 861749
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
