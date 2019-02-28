Home

Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Michelle Othick Notice
OTHICK Michelle February 22 peacefully in hospital, of Batley, aged 52 years, Michelle. Beloved wife of Tony, dearly loved mum of Rebecca and Ian, much loved daughter of Ian and Janet and loved mother-in-law
of Craig and Natasha.
Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 11.00am on Wednesday March 13. No flowers please, donations in lieu for Help for Heroes may be left at the service. Michelle is now resting in the private chapel at
Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley Tel: 01132525374
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
