PUGH MICHAEL JOHN Retired Milkman,
former proprietor of
Pugh's Newsagents, Morley.
On 1st December 2019,
at his home in Batley,
aged 77 years, Michael,
deeply loved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Stephen, Sharon and Daryl,
dear father in law
of Peter and Sonia,
beloved grandad of Leanne, Ashley, Jordan and the late Michelle,
loving great grandad of Alisha, Megan, Leah, Jacob, Joshua and Miya and proud great-great grandad of Lucas.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019