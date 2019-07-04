|
Manton Michael
1947 - 2019 Peacefully on
Wednesday 26th June 2019
at his home in Dewsbury,
aged 72, Michael,
dearly loved husband of Pat,
much loved dad of Leigh, Drew
and Terry, dear father-in-law
and a loving granddad.
"Michael will be greatly missed by all his family and friends."
A service of celebration for Michael's life will take place on Friday 5th July 2019 at
Wakefield Crematorium at
1:40 p.m., followed by refreshments at Dewsbury Moor Rugby Club, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019