|
|
|
Egan Michael Francis On 4th November 2019,
at his home in Mirfield with his loving family at his side,
aged 73 years, Michael,
deeply loved husband of Susan,
beloved dad of Antony, Joanne and Sarah. A dear father in law and friend to Jayne, Bob and Darren, proud grandad and
great-grandad, beloved brother, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service and celebration of Michael's life will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by refreshments at the Dusty Miller, Mirfield.
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Grove House Surgery Equipment Fund.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019