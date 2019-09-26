|
Balmforth Michael On the 10th September 2019,
aged 70 years, of Birkenshaw
and formerly of Gomersal.
Former Secretary of Liversedge F.C. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 11th October at 12.30pm.
Would friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however, if desired, donations
in lieu would be appreciated
for Cancer Research UK for
which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019