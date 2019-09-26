Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:30
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Balmforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Balmforth

Notice Condolences

Michael Balmforth Notice
Balmforth Michael On the 10th September 2019,
aged 70 years, of Birkenshaw
and formerly of Gomersal.
Former Secretary of Liversedge F.C. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 11th October at 12.30pm.
Would friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however, if desired, donations
in lieu would be appreciated
for Cancer Research UK for
which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.