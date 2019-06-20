Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
14:45
Huddersfield Crematorium
Melvyn Clifton Notice
CLIFTON Melvyn George Peacefully in his sleep at Norman Hudson Nursing Home,
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Nancy
and dearly loved father of Andrew and Deanne, father-in-law of
Gab and Paul.
He will be very sadly missed.
A celebration of Melvyn's life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July 2019
at 2.45 pm.
In lieu of floral tributes,
donations may be made at the crematorium for the benefit of Alzheimer's Society and Parkinson's Research.
Enquiries to
The Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
