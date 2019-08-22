Home

Scargill Max Anthony On 9th August 2019, in hospital,
of Liversedge, formerly of Dewsbury and Mirfield,
aged 70 years, Max,
deeply loved husband of Jean,
a loving and much loved dad,
father in law, grandad
and great-grandad.
A good man remembered by
so many as a true friend.

Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August 2019
at 2.45pm.

No flowers by request, donations in his memory may be given to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of The Yorkshire Cancer
Research Campaign.
Mourning clothes are
not essential.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019
