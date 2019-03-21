|
Ward Mavis Melita On 12th March 2019,
in Hartshead Manor,
formerly of Moorside, Cleckheaton, Mavis aged 91 years.
The beloved wife of the late Wilf and a very dear cousin, auntie and good friend to many.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 4th April 2019
at 12 noon.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
