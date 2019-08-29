|
|
|
STEWART Mavis Patricia
(known as Pat) The family of the late Pat Stewart would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards and donations for the benefit of
The Rosewood Palliative Day
and Support Therapy,
following the sad loss of Pat.
Our grateful thanks to the Reverend Canon Michael Storey for a beautiful service and his kind and comforting words.
Finally to Ron, Imogen and all the staff of Coop Funeralcare for all their help and professional and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019