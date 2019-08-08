|
|
|
Stewart Mavis Patricia
(Pat)
née Sutcliffe On July 27th 2019,
at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Pat, aged 83 years of Mirfield. Beloved Wife of Trevor,
also a dearly loved Mum to Anne, Julie, Ian and Robert and a much loved Mum in law, Granny,
Great Granny and good
friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Monday August 19th at 11.15am. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu
if so desired for
The Rosewood Palliative Day Support and Therapy,
for which a plate will be available. Enquiries to Coop funeralcare, Joseph Sheard funeral home.
Tel. 01924 492219.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019