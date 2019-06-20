|
LIGHTFOOT Nee Shires
Mavis On 8th June 2019, suddenly but peacefully, of Thornhill, Dewsbury, aged 91 years, Mavis, beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of Andrew, Margaret and Susan, dear mother-in-law of Lynne and Nick, cherished grandma of Paul, Adele, Rachel, Lucy and Jessica and great-grandma of Olivia, Lilia and Joshua.
Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Saturday 29th June 2019
at 11:15am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box supplied by
the funeral directors
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Hands of Hope & St. George's Church Food Bank, Lupset.
Please wear a touch of colour or sparkle in memory of Mavis.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
