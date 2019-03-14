Home

Gamble Mavis 1931 - 2019
On 3 March 2019,
at the age of 87 years, Mavis, daughter of Ida and Herbert, wife of Ken, mother of Annette, Elaine, Linda, Julie, Carol, Colin and Paula, grandmother of twenty-two, great grandmother of forty-four and great, great grandmother of three,
passed away peacefully in
hospital in Perth, Australia.
Mavis will join Ken at the cemetery in Freemantle on 13 March 2019. Mavis had boundless love for her family and was loved by all.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
