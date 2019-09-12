|
|
|
Dwyer Mavis
(nee Farnhill) The Wife of the late Derrick and from Ossett passed away suddenly in hospital on the 4th September 2019 aged 88 years.
A loving Mum to Janet, Maureen, the late Gary, and Carol. Mother in law to Anthony, Duncan, Diane and Antony also Sister in law to Linda.
A devoted Grandma and
Great Grandma.
Service and committal to be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 23rd September
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu for The Salvation Army
for which a collection facility will be
available on the day.
Any enquiries contact
George Steele & Son, Ossett
Tel 01924 273285
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019