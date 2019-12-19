Home

BROOK (née Hill)
Mavis Rosemary
1933 - 2019 Martyn, Robin, Andrew and family would like to convey their most heartfelt and sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their attendance at the funeral service, kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations for Alzheimer's Research UK received during the recent sad loss of Mavis.
Special thanks to the staff of Royd Court who cared for Mavis so well with love and dignity.
Thanks also to Michelle and staff of Dewsbury District Golf Club, for the excellent catering and to the Reverend Ann Pollard for her help, support and a beautiful and meaningful funeral service.
Finally, our grateful thanks to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors for their dignified and outstanding
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019
