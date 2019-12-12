|
BROOK née HILL
Mavis Rosemary
1933 - 2019 On 4th December 2019
at her home, Royd Court,
Mirfield, aged 85, Mavis.
Dearly loved wife of the late Geoffrey, dear mother of Martyn, Robin, Andrew and the late Gillian, dear mother-in-law of Gillian, remembered with love by Therese and Karen and proud grandma of Jonathan and Elizabeth.
Mavis will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A service of celebration for
Mavis' life will take place on
Tuesday 17th December 2019 at
St Mary's Parish Church,
Church Lane, Mirfield at 1:30p.m.,
followed by refreshments at Dewsbury District Golf Club,
Sands Lane, Mirfield,
where all are most welcome.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu,
if so desired for the benefit of
Alzheimer's Research UK, may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk -
Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019