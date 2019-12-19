|
|
|
SMITH MAUREEN
1938 - 2019 Peacefully on
Thursday 12th December 2019,
in hospital and of Stanley Garth, Commercial Street, Heckmondwike, aged 81, Maureen,
dearly loved wife of the late Gordon
and a much loved mum of Garry.
Maureen will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A service of celebration for
Maureen's life will take place on
Monday 6th January 2020 at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 12:30 p.m. Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu,
if so desired, for the benefit of
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be left in the collection box
provided at the funeral service
or made online at
www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk
- Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley
Independent Funeral Directors
- Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019