|
|
|
Gordon nee O'Donnell
Maureen On 10th September 2019, peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, of Wakefield and formerly of Dewsbury, aged 84 years, Maureen, beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob), much loved mum of Leslie, Michael and Andrea,
a very dear and loved
mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 27th September 2019
at 1pm. Friends, please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Friends In Deed.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019