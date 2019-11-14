|
|
|
Allerton nee Kelly
Maureen On 3rd November 2019,
peacefully at home,
Thornhill, Dewsbury,
aged 81 years, Maureen,
beloved wife of the late Brian,
much loved mum of Beverley,
a dearly loved grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 10.30am. Friends please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors, George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019