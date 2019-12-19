|
|
|
THINN Maung On Sunday, December 15th,
of Batley, aged 87 years.
Peacefully in hospital
after a short illness.
Maung,
much loved husband of Sybil,
loving dad of Thiri,
father-in-law of Ian
and brother-in-law of David.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Friday, December 27th
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Maung
for the benefit of Shelter
may be made on leaving the
crematorium or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019