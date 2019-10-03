|
|
|
Woodcock nee Oates
Mary On 25th September 2019, peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice,
of Thornhill, aged 69 years,
Mary, loving and much
loved wife of Steve,
beloved mum of Deborah, Christopher and Scott and
mother in law of Richard,
Claire and Colette, a devoted nana and great nana, dearly loved daughter of Nancy, also a loving sister, sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 11th October 2019 at 10am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
or if preferred, donations in memory of Mary may be placed
in the collection box at the crematorium for the benefit
of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019