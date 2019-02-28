|
STEVENS née O'Donnell
Mary On 21st February 2019,
in hospital, of Liversedge,
aged 63 years, Mary,
deeply loved wife of Bob,
loving and much loved mum
of Kelly, Craig and Wayne,
dear mother in law of
Alan and Ruth, proud grandma of Robson, Cameron, Ashton, Harrison and Heidi,
a beloved sister, sister in law
and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Saturday 16th March 2019 at 12pm.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of
Kirkwood Hospice.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
