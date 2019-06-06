|
|
|
MULHOLLAND née Walshaw
Mary On 1st June 2019,
at Fieldhead Court, Thornhill,
aged 81 years, Mary,
beloved wife of the
late Thomas Jude,
dearly loved mother of Angela,
Betty, Margaret, Des and Tom,
a dear mother in law and
much loved nan, a dear sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th June 2019
at 3pm.
Family and Friends please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Mary
may be placed in the collection box
provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of Dementia UK
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
Read More