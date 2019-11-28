|
|
|
KEY Mary
(nee Wilson) With a heavy heart we announce Mary's passing whilst on holiday in Spain on 16th November
aged 77 years.
Loved soul mate of 44 years to Don, loving mum of Anthony and dearly loved sister of the late Victor, Kathleen and Christina. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Requiem Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at St Mary's Church, Batley on Friday 6th December at 9:30am followed by interment at Batley Cemetery.
In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the church to benefit British Heart Foundation.
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019