Mary Kay

Mary Kay Notice
Kay Mary On 19th July 2019
in hospital of Cleckheaton,
Mary aged 104 years.

The dearly loved and loving
mum of Marlene, a much loved
grandma and great grandma
and a very dear cousin.
Following a private family interment a celebration
of her life will be held at
Central Methodist Church, Cleckheaton on
Thursday 1st August 2019
at 12 noon.
Friends please meet at the Church.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019
