IRVING Mary Passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 87 years.
Loving wife of the late Roy,
sadly missed mum of Susan and Russell, a treasured grandma and great-grandma, and a very good friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday
12th June 2019 at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Mary can be made to Alzheimer's Society where there will be a plate provided for the this purpose at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on May 30, 2019
