Hirst nee Charlton
Mary On 23rd September 2019, peacefully at her home in Batley, aged 72 years, Mary,
loving and much loved wife
of David, mum of Donna, Tammy and Wayne, mother in law of Bob, grandma of Joel, Casey, Zack, Daisy, Maisie, Molly and Jake,
a dear sister, sister in law
and auntie.

Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 10th October 2019
at 2pm.

Flowers or donations for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research
in Mary's memory may be given
to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.

RIP
Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019
