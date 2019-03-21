|
|
|
GREENWOOD née Heaton
Formerly Berry
Mary On 18th February 2019,
at Dewsbury District Hospital,
aged 86 years, Mary,
loving wife of the late Eddie
and the late Philip,
a very dear and much loved mum
of Stephen and Catriona and
mother in law of Peter.
Cherished Nannan of Liam,
Jenny, Dylan and Violet,
a dear sister, sister in law
and auntie.
Funeral service will take place
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Friday 29th March 2019
at 11:30am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Mary
may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd for the
benefit of Dementia UK.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More