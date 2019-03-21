|
|
|
DALBY MARY
(NEE SMITH) Peacefully on Friday, March 15th
with her loving family by her side,
in the safe care of Linson Court
Nursing Home, Batley, formerly
of Carlinghow, aged 89 years.
Mary,
dearly loved wife of
the late Donald,
loving mum of Sylvia and
son in law David,
proud nan of Lynn,
loving and much loved
great nan of Connor
and great great grandma
and also a dear sister,
sister in law, cousin and auntie.
Funeral service will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Saturday, March 30th at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Mary
for the benefit of
R.S.P.C.A
may be made on leaving the service
or sent to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF17 2EW.
Tel: 01924 465402.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
