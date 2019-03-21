Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dalby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Dalby

Notice Condolences

Mary Dalby Notice
DALBY MARY
(NEE SMITH) Peacefully on Friday, March 15th
with her loving family by her side,
in the safe care of Linson Court
Nursing Home, Batley, formerly
of Carlinghow, aged 89 years.
Mary,
dearly loved wife of
the late Donald,
loving mum of Sylvia and
son in law David,
proud nan of Lynn,
loving and much loved
great nan of Connor
and great great grandma
and also a dear sister,
sister in law, cousin and auntie.
Funeral service will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Saturday, March 30th at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Mary
for the benefit of
R.S.P.C.A
may be made on leaving the service
or sent to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF17 2EW.
Tel: 01924 465402.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Download Now