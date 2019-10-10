|
|
|
Cassidy nee Alcock
Mary Esther On 6th October 2019, unexpectedly, of Batley,
aged 73 years, Mary,
loving and devoted wife of the
late Joseph Michael,
much loved mam of Jacqueline, Kieran, Michael, Paul and
the late Catherine, a dear
mother in law, dearly loved grandma and great-grandma.
Mary will be received into
St Joseph's RC Church, Batley Carr, on Sunday 27th October 2019
at 6pm. Requiem Mass
will be celebrated on
Monday 28th October 2019 at 11am, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Mary may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation,
Yorkshire Cancer Research and
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Oct. 10, 2019