|
|
|
WOODWARD Martin Paul On 8th July 2019,
suddenly at his home aged 58,
Martin, dearly loved
husband of Janet,
proud and much loved
dad of Katie,
remembered with love by Dan,
loved brother of Gillian,
very dear brother in law,
uncle and friend.
A Funeral service to celebrate
Martin's life will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Wednesday 24th July 2019
at 11.15am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Those not able to attend the service will be made welcome at
The Roberttown for refreshments
from 12.30pm onwards.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Martin
may be placed in the collection box provided at the service or sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of .
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019