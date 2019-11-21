|
|
|
DONLAN Martin Anthony 18th April 1956 -
9th November 2019
Suddenly in Leeds General Infirmary, of Thornhill,
aged 63 years.
Martin,
much loved husband of Jill,
loving dad of
Martin and Dawn,
dear father-in-law of
Kirby and Robert,
a devoted and adored grandad
and a loving brother and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday, November 27th
at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Martin
for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research
may be made on leaving
the service or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019