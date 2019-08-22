Home

Martin Davis Notice
DAVIS Martin Kenric On 8th August 2019 at
Dewsbury Hospital,
Martin, aged 77 years,
of Birstall.

A loving husband, much loved father, grandpa, brother and uncle.

The funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium
30th August 2019 at 11.15am.

Family flowers only but, if desired, donations in memory of Martin may be given to
Kidney Research UK.
A collection box will be at the service for this purpose.

All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019
