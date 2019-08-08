Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Leeds
Marlene Woods Notice
WOODS Marlene On 27th July 2019, in hospital, of Linson Court Nursing Home, Batley formerly of Birstall, aged 63 years Marlene a loving sister and auntie. The Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium Leeds on Friday 16th August at 10.20am, family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to the 'P D S A', a donation box will be available on leaving the Chapel. Friends accept this intimation and by request wear casual dress. Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors tel. 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019
