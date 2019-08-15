|
WALLIS Marjorie On 7th August 2019, peacefully,
at her daughter's home,
of Liversedge and formerly of Dewsbury, aged 78 years Marjorie, dear and loving mum of Jenny, Tony, Gary and the late Julie, beloved partner of the late Gerald, a very dear mother in law,
much loved grandma,
great-grandma and sister.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 30th August 2019 at 11am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of The Donkey Sanctuary.
A grateful note of thanks to Ferrybridge Medical Centre for their exceptional care.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019