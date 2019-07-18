|
SHELTON Marjorie
(of Carlinghow) Peacefully, after a short illness,
at Linson Court Nursing Home
on Friday 8th July 2019,
aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Frank, loving Mum of Julie, Rosemary, Gillian, Jonathan and Melanie; much loved Grandma of Amelia, Ella, Patrick and Stanley. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of
Marjorie's life will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium Fixby on Tuesday 30th July at 12:30pm
In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the crematorium to benefit Kirkwood Hospice.
Further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019