PICKERSGILL Marjorie Avril On 7 th November 2019,
peacefully at her home in Kirkheaton, Marjorie
aged 73 years. Funeral service at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 28th November
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if wished may be given for Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
The Lindens, New Road, Kirkheaton, HD5 0JB or a donation box will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019