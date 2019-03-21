Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Norton

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Norton Notice
NORTON Marjorie Carole Passed away on 11th March 2019, peacefully at home, aged 76 years.
Marjorie precious wife of Richard, much loved mum of Estelle & Michael and mother-in-law of Sarah and the late David. A devoted granny of Danny, Jessie, Milly, Sam & Chloe and a loving sister of Sylvia & Phillip.
The Funeral Service & Committal will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 11th April at 10.30am, family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to 'Cancer Research UK', a donation box will be available on leaving the Chapel. Friends please accept this intimation to meet at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors tel. 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.