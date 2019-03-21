|
NORTON Marjorie Carole Passed away on 11th March 2019, peacefully at home, aged 76 years.
Marjorie precious wife of Richard, much loved mum of Estelle & Michael and mother-in-law of Sarah and the late David. A devoted granny of Danny, Jessie, Milly, Sam & Chloe and a loving sister of Sylvia & Phillip.
The Funeral Service & Committal will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 11th April at 10.30am, family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to 'Cancer Research UK', a donation box will be available on leaving the Chapel. Friends please accept this intimation to meet at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors tel. 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
