Notice Marjorie

Longstaff Tony, Rita and family send thanks to all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards, and for sharing with them warm memories of Marjorie.



Thanks for donations received for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.

Grateful thanks are sent to Manorcroft Nursing Home and

Dr Chandra for their care, also to Fr John Butterworth for his visit and words of comfort at this sad time. Special thanks to Geoff and Audrey "Charlottes Ice Cream"

for the Ice Cream toast.



The family are grateful to

Helen and all at George Brooke's for their kindness and efficient funeral arrangements. Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019