Longstaff nee Crossley
Marjorie On 29th September 2019, peacefully in her sleep
whilst in the safe care of
Manorcroft Nursing Home,
of Ravensthorpe,
aged 93 years, Marjorie,
beloved wife of the late Granville, loving mother of Tony and Rita, dear mother in law of Luigi,
a wonderful grandma and
great-grandma, a dear
auntie and cousin.
Funeral service will be held at
St Saviours Church, Ravensthorpe on Friday 18th October 2019
at 1.30pm, followed by
a private committal at
Huddersfield Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of Marjorie may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of
Kirkwood Hospice.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019