BINNS Formerly McManus,
nee Jones
Marion On 16th March 2019, peacefully
in hospital, of Healey, Batley, beloved wife of the late Arthur, dearly loved mum of Mary, David, John and the late Linda and Stephen, a very dear and loved mother-in-law, grandma,
great-grandma,
great-great-grandma and
sister-in-law.
Funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 12th April 2019 at 12.30pm. Friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box supplied for the benefit of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
